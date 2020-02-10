The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Feb. 3. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.

Fayette County

Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros

Leandra Kennedy, 28, of Uniontown was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

Brian K. Benedetto, 49, of Connellsville was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.

Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries

Jennifer D. Spedden, 44, of Uniontown was charged with receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Tanner L. Reicholf, 21, of Lake Lynn was charged with DUI.

Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II

Stacey L. Whipkey, 41, of Connellsville was charged with DUI.

Anela M. Batovsky, 45, of Belle Vernon was charged with DUI.

Rachel R. Togni, 38, of Monessen was charged with DUI.

Andrew L. Bell, 35, of Belle Vernon was charged with DUI.

Kenton A. Lincoln, 23, of Uniontown was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Greene County

Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates

Labrea L. Kisner, 24, of Waynesburg was charged with false identification to law enforcement.

Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson

Travis L. Farrar, 27, of Carmichaels was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

William M. Hoge, 25, of Greensboro was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and making repairs to a weapon.

Jessica R. Srbinovich, 37, of Bobtown was charged with retail theft.

Washington County

Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson

Zachary A. Cowell, 21, of New Eagle was charged with criminal attempted theft and theft.

Ryan C. Stock, 24, of Finleyville was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles H. Szakal Jr., 34, of Donora was charged with DUI.

Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter

Jesse Snyder, 35, of Charleroi was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson

Joseph E. Edwards, 60, of Cokeburg was charged with DUI.

Westmoreland County

Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner

Shane M. Marinos, 39, of Fayette City was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bradley J. Ferland, 27, of Smithfield was charged with possession of marijuana.

