The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Feb. 3. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Leandra Kennedy, 28, of Uniontown was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
Brian K. Benedetto, 49, of Connellsville was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Jennifer D. Spedden, 44, of Uniontown was charged with receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Tanner L. Reicholf, 21, of Lake Lynn was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Stacey L. Whipkey, 41, of Connellsville was charged with DUI.
Anela M. Batovsky, 45, of Belle Vernon was charged with DUI.
Rachel R. Togni, 38, of Monessen was charged with DUI.
Andrew L. Bell, 35, of Belle Vernon was charged with DUI.
Kenton A. Lincoln, 23, of Uniontown was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Labrea L. Kisner, 24, of Waynesburg was charged with false identification to law enforcement.
Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson
Travis L. Farrar, 27, of Carmichaels was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
William M. Hoge, 25, of Greensboro was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and making repairs to a weapon.
Jessica R. Srbinovich, 37, of Bobtown was charged with retail theft.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Zachary A. Cowell, 21, of New Eagle was charged with criminal attempted theft and theft.
Ryan C. Stock, 24, of Finleyville was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles H. Szakal Jr., 34, of Donora was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter
Jesse Snyder, 35, of Charleroi was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
Joseph E. Edwards, 60, of Cokeburg was charged with DUI.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Shane M. Marinos, 39, of Fayette City was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bradley J. Ferland, 27, of Smithfield was charged with possession of marijuana.
