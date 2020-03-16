The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties March 9. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.

Fayette County

Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros

Jeffrey A. Platt, 62, of Uniontown was charged with open lewdness and disorderly conduct.

Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning

William N. Lint, 36, of Connellsville was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, theft, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Clyde C. Mench, 43, of Scottdale was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, theft, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Katrine A. Rogers, 47, of Scottdale was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, theft, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Brittany M. Leash, 19, of Markleysburg was charged with simple assault.

Damon A. Walters, 26, of Uniontown was charged with flight to avoid apprehension and disorderly conduct.

Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock

James O. Dotson, 45, of Masontown was charged with strangulation and simple assault.

Ernest E. Murray, 48, of Uniontown was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Greene County

Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates

Jay R. Bergman, 30, of Adah was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, retail theft, resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension.

Raymond E. Adamson, 57, of Waynesburg was charged with hindering apprehension.

Ryan C. O’Hara, 29, of Jefferson was charged with theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Camden A. Maskil, 20, of Rices Landing was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.

Washington County

Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson

Jonathan G. Cooper, 41, of Belle Vernon was charged with DUI.

Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter

Alontay D. Carter, 19, of Monessen was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and delivery of a controlled substance.

Joshua A. Jones, 38, of Charleroi was charged with disorderly conduct.

Westmoreland County

Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)

Edward Stonick, 34, of West Newton was charged with retail theft.

Jerome D. Kifus, 32, of Monessen was charged with DUI.

Lynn M. Karol, 54, of Monessen was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

