The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Jan. 29. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
John Locke Jr., 42, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Regina Campbell, 31, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Stephenie L. Miller, 42, of Pursglove, West Virginia, was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Delmas R. Kline, 43, of Grindstone was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and defiant trespass.
Jeb D. Stewart, 39, of Waltersburg was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zachary T. Gross, 27, of Brownsville was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana and theft.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Shawn A. Schock, 34, of Uniontown was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Matthew A. McDowell, 25, of Perryopolis was charged with simple assault.
Randy L. Raymond, 49, of Grindstone was charged with simple assault, indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge David Balint
Jimmy D. White, 63, of Dallas, Texas, was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Gina J. Starkey, 37, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, was charged with statement under penalty.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Maceo B. Bell, 37, of McKeesport was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis
Gene D. Carey, 48, of Richeyville was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Jason Smith, 33, of Elizabeth was charged with simple assault.
Brian A. Lowther, 41, of Donora was charged with habitual offenders.
Megan L. Trombetta, 33, of Belle Vernon was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Stacee L. Johnson, 25, of Rostraver Township was charged with possession of marijuana and DUI.
Richard A. Martinelli, 28, of Jacobs Creek was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas C. Najeski, 33, of Pittsburgh was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Phi Truong, 22, of Rostraver Township was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.