The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Jan. 7. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Anthony D. Gibbons, 40, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Chad L. Bardin, 40, of Masontown was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donnie L. Gillum, 49, of Point Marion was charged with DUI.
Lawrence Fowler, 45, of Smithfield was charged with driving with a suspended license.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Dennis E. Lowe, 67, of Vanderbilt was charged with DUI.
Stephany L. King, 31, of Connellsville was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
McJames C. Shumar, 40, of Connellsville was charged with DUI.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Melissa Mega, no age listed, of Washington was charged with writing bad checks.
Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson
Ashley M. Hall, 32, of Greensboro was charged with accident involving damage to an attended vehicle.
Alicia M. Swierkosz, 27, of Aliquippa was charged with DUI.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter
Patrick Monack, 35, of Charleroi was charged with strangulation and simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
Joshua R. Anderson, 35, of Washington was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis
Elizabeth R. Porter, 32, of Richeyville was charged with simple assault.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Derrick A. Bass Sr., 29, of Greensburg was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
Magisterial District Judge Roger Eckels
Brandon M. Oberley, 36, of Southwest was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cole J. Snyder, 22, of Normalville was charged with DUI.
John R. Carnes, 35, of Mount Pleasant was charged with disorderly conduct.
