The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Jan. 28. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Aaron E. Jackson Jr., 27, of Monessen was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Thomas M. Kingman, 30, of Connellsville was charged with simple assault and criminal mischief.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Justin J. Walker, 33, of Leechburg was charged with identity theft, receiving stolen property and accessing a device issued to another.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
John L. Cooley, 44, of Fairchance was charged with DUI.
Paul W. Long, 61, of Smithfield was charged with DUI.
Lorenzo S. Neal, 25, of Uniontown was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher N. Foster, 31, of Smithfield was charged with strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and theft.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Chad M. Morrison, 23, of Connellsville was charged with DUI.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Cheryl A. Zalek, 53, of Waynesburg was charged with DUI.
Dakota S. Palone, 20, of Jefferson was charged with fleeing from an officer, DUI, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, intent to possess a controlled substance, and disorderly conduct.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Theresa M. Terry, 49, of Donora was charged with forgery, bad checks and theft.
Ravyn A. Therrell, 37, of Donora was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher M. Jones, 30, of Pittsburgh was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter
Crystal M. Lewis, 27, of Belle Vernon was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Robert M. Bricker, 22, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
