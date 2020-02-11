The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette and Westmoreland counties Feb. 4. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Jesse A. Klink, 62, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Mark A. Miller, 52, of South Connellsville was charged with retail theft.
Chrisitan M. Brooks, 25, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Allysha M. Lynn, 28, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Roger L. Dehaven, 35, of Fairchance was charged with retail theft.
Bryan J. Hice, 41, of Hopwood was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Joni L. Jones, 42, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Contorius G. Cunningham, 37, of Baden was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Saivon A. Johnson, 23, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Nicholas Nicoletti, 21, of Pittsburgh was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Melissa A. Newman, 41, of Uniontown was charged with theft.
Jonathan D. Coffman, 49, of Smithfield was charged with simple assault.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Gerald E. Mitchell, 65, of Monessen was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Emily A. Stout, 24, of Monongahela was charged with endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment.
Magisterial District Judge Roger Eckels
Mark A. Swiantek, 52, of Smithton was charged with receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform.
