The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties March 17. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Zachary M. Dive, 29, of Uniontown was charged with criminal solicitation, criminal attempted school sexual contact, corruption of minors, disseminating explicit sexual material and criminal use of a communication facility.
Robert A. Harris, 27, of Uniontown was charged with flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Jessica M. Jordan, 29, of Allison was charged with hindering apprehension.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Gerald L. Newcomer, 38, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Paul R. Strothers, 52, of Star Junction was charged with DUI.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Jet J. Thomas, 44, of Mount Morris was charged with terroristic threats and simple assault.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
Alexis L. Redmond, 29, of Fredericktown was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis
Tiffany J. Good, 31, of Allison was charged with robbery, retail theft, simple assault.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge Wayne Vlasic
Mark Davis, 51, of Uniontown was charged with theft and receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform.
Haley L. Aldrich, 28, of Monessen was charged with retail theft, receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct.
