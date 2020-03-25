The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties March 17. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.

Fayette County

Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros

Zachary M. Dive, 29, of Uniontown was charged with criminal solicitation, criminal attempted school sexual contact, corruption of minors, disseminating explicit sexual material and criminal use of a communication facility.

Robert A. Harris, 27, of Uniontown was charged with flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest.

Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.

Jessica M. Jordan, 29, of Allison was charged with hindering apprehension.

Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock

Gerald L. Newcomer, 38, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault.

Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II

Paul R. Strothers, 52, of Star Junction was charged with DUI.

Greene County

Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates

Jet J. Thomas, 44, of Mount Morris was charged with terroristic threats and simple assault.

Washington County

Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson

Alexis L. Redmond, 29, of Fredericktown was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis

Tiffany J. Good, 31, of Allison was charged with robbery, retail theft, simple assault.

Westmoreland County

Magisterial District Judge Wayne Vlasic

Mark Davis, 51, of Uniontown was charged with theft and receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform.

Haley L. Aldrich, 28, of Monessen was charged with retail theft, receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct.

