The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties Jan. 8. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Donte R. Carter, 25, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Samuel E. Knox Jr., 37, of Uniontown was charged with burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, theft, receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of a weapon.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Gregory E. Ritenour, 27, of Connellsville was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and intent to possess a controlled substance.
Brandon S. White, 26, of Connellsville was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and intent to possess a controlled substance.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Richard T. Carter III, 37, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft.
David L. Kovach, 29, of Smock was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Keith A. Walters, 48, of California was charged with receiving stolen property.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Cody J. Bergman, 23, of McClellandtown was charged with retail theft.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
Casie L. Brink, 37, of Ellsworth was charged with conspiracy and receiving stolen property.
Dominique L. Corinin, 22, of Chestnut Ridge was charged with aggravated cruelty, cruelty to animals and neglect of animals.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Candice Jackson, 30, of Monessen was charged with retail theft.
Michelle Gardner, 50, of Perryopolis was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Roger Eckels
Richard M. Upton, 38, of Dunbar was charged with writing bad checks.
