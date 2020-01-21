The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Jan. 14. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Nicco J. Duncan, 20, of New Salem was charged with disarming law enforcement, delivery of a controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
Brandon L. Perkins, 34, of McClellandtown was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Ryan E. Petlevich, 38, of Uniontown was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Ronita L. Calloway, 33, of Uniontown was charged with defiant trespass.
Theresa L. Buck, 35, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft.
Joshua Hodge, 39, of Uniontown was charged with criminal trespass.
Curtis J. Frezzell, 36, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Kenneth J. Catalina, 64, of Acme was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Brandi M. Whooley, 26, of Fairchance was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Thomas E. Jolley, 65, of Fayette City was charged with defiant trespass.
Nicholas Levo III, 40, of Waynesburg was charged with DUI.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge David Balint
Drew R. Rhodes, no age listed, of Maidsville was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Adam J. Brown, 28, of Waynesburg was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal mischief.
Michael E. Porter, 42, of Waynesburg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson
Theo Johnson, 33, of New Salem was charged with criminal trespass and simple assault.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter
Kara R. Prentice, 29, of Charleroi was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
Waylon C. Muniz, 25, of Marianna was charged with simple assault.
Austin D. Taylor, 27, of Eighty Four was charged with DUI.
Dallas Digiovanni, 40, of New Eagle was charged with DUI.
Nyieka D. Speer, 26, of Washington was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility.
Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis
Kipp R. Finley, 51, of Millsboro was charged with DUI.
William J. Swarrow, 47, of Fredericktown was charged with simple assault.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Nikkia L. Jones, 42, of Monessen was charged with false reports.
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Joshua Campbell, 26, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Nathan W. Black, 35, of New Alexandria was charged with DUI.
Robert Thrasher, 61, of Pricedale was charged with DUI.
Charles J. Talluto, 34, of Belle Vernon was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Dennis P. Disora, 53, of Monongahela was charged with DUI.
Craig A. Pavelko, 37, of Belle Vernon was charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.
