The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Dec. 13-15. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Jonathan Lockard, 30, of Uniontown was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Shawn A. Larkins Jr., 19, of Connellsville was charged with false identification to law enforcement and theft.
Jason L. Shaw, 28, of Connellsville was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Tonya L. Hickle, 38, of Grindstone was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Cody J. Bergman, 22, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft and intent to possess a controlled substance.
Elizabeth J. Metts, 28, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault.
Angela M. Knabenshue, 38, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault.
David A. Hughes, 41, of Hopwood was charged with writing bad checks.
Damon P. Ginter, 43, of Uniontown was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Otis D. Edwards, 29, of Cardale was charged with terroristic threats and simple assault.
Christopher W. Kinchen, 34, of Brownsville was charged with possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be possessed without a license, intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Walter R. Wall, 48, of Brownsville was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Sean M. Gleeson, 33, of Dunbar was charged with fleeing from an officer, resisting arrest and DUI.
Tyler M. Eddy, 21, of Dunbar was charged with simple assault.
Donald R. Homer Jr., 56, of Connellsville was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, theft and receiving stolen property.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Thomas E. Allen Jr., 27, of Wind Ridge was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson
James R. Schiffbauer, 30, of Nemacolin was charged with forgery, intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Christopher M. Urista, 16, of Washington was charged with criminal attempted homicide, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, terroristic threats, making repairs to a weapon, possession of an instrument of criminal intent, obstruction of administrative law and reckless endangerment.
Magisterial District Judge Larry Hopkins
Terry A. Brumley, 58, of simple assault and disorderly conduct.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
David D. Jeffries, 28, of Monessen was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael J. Brudnak, 65, of Monessen was charged with DUI.
Cody J. Callik, 26, of Monessen was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Jonathan R. Minniti, 34, of Monessen was charged with DUI and false identification to law enforcement.
Michael A. Deriggi, 60, of Rostraver Township was charged with terroristic threats.
Magisterial District Judge Roger Eckels
Christopher J. Evans, 27, of Mount Pleasant was charged with simple assault.
