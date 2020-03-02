The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Feb. 25. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.

Fayette County

Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros

Monty W. Jackson, 54, of Uniontown was charged with escape and theft.

Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty

Aaron D. Katona, 29, of Connellsville was charged with theft.

Martin Mayernik, 71, of Hunker was charged with accident involving damage to an attended vehicle.

Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries

Ryan M. Shea, 27, of Uniontown was charged with defiant trespass.

Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning

Clifford A. Burlock, 49, of Farmington was charged with DUI.

Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.

Jared S. Remington, 45, of Hiller was charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of children, and agricultural trespassing.

Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock

Ziaire M. Ellis, 22, of Uniontown was charged with materially false written statement and statement under penalty.

Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II

Curt A. Gaudio, 69, of Belle Vernon was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Demetrius D. Ward, 23, of Belle Vernon was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Greene County

Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates

Mickey Dikun, 64, of Rices Landing was charged with DUI.

Washington County

Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson

Herbents Nocent, 39, of Charleroi was charged with aggravated assault.

Virginia A. Roche, 25, of Donora was charged with DUI.

Lisa R. Bailey, 59, of Rostraver Township was charged with DUI.

Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson

David J. Fidanzato, 30, of Monongahela was charged with DUI.

Wilmer I. Smith Jr., 61, of Canonsburg was charged with DUI.

Steala F. Kriston, 57, of Washington was charged with DUI.

Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis

David G. Delgado, 42, of Brownsville was charged with retail theft.

Westmoreland County

Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner

Isaiah W. Jones, 28, of Masontown was charged with resisting arrest and escape.

Rachel L. Martin, 38, of Jacobs Creek was charged with endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment.

