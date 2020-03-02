The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Feb. 25. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Monty W. Jackson, 54, of Uniontown was charged with escape and theft.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Aaron D. Katona, 29, of Connellsville was charged with theft.
Martin Mayernik, 71, of Hunker was charged with accident involving damage to an attended vehicle.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Ryan M. Shea, 27, of Uniontown was charged with defiant trespass.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Clifford A. Burlock, 49, of Farmington was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Jared S. Remington, 45, of Hiller was charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of children, and agricultural trespassing.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Ziaire M. Ellis, 22, of Uniontown was charged with materially false written statement and statement under penalty.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Curt A. Gaudio, 69, of Belle Vernon was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Demetrius D. Ward, 23, of Belle Vernon was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Mickey Dikun, 64, of Rices Landing was charged with DUI.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Herbents Nocent, 39, of Charleroi was charged with aggravated assault.
Virginia A. Roche, 25, of Donora was charged with DUI.
Lisa R. Bailey, 59, of Rostraver Township was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
David J. Fidanzato, 30, of Monongahela was charged with DUI.
Wilmer I. Smith Jr., 61, of Canonsburg was charged with DUI.
Steala F. Kriston, 57, of Washington was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis
David G. Delgado, 42, of Brownsville was charged with retail theft.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Isaiah W. Jones, 28, of Masontown was charged with resisting arrest and escape.
Rachel L. Martin, 38, of Jacobs Creek was charged with endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment.
