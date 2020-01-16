The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties Jan. 9. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Jessilyn M. Miller, 19, of Confluence was charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Bryan K. McKahan, 52, of Masontown was charged with disorderly conduct.
Michael J. Lazzara, 50, of Uniontown was charged with terroristic threats, resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct.
David L. Kovach, 29, of Smock was charged with terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Justin C. Nicholson, 32, of Connellsville was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, simple assault, loitering at night and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
David L. Kovach, 29, of Smock was charged with terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
William Minerd, 18, of McClellandtown was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason R. Richardson, 36, of Markleton was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Val W. Smith, 22, of Labelle was charged with aggravated assault.
Gage M. Nichols, 26, of Brownsville was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Joshua D. Cordwell, 36, of Allison was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Mary L. Michaux, 32, of Roscoe was charged with DUI.
Miranda Nichols, 24, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Corinne E. Beatty, 48, of Brownsville was charged with DUI.
Jonathan R. McCoy, 31, of Brownsville was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Jonathan R. Robinson, 33, of Smithfield was charged with DUI and aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI.
Thomas W. Sharp, 68, of Mount Pleasant was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Wayne E. Hoak, 37, of Dunbar was charged with DUI.
Dana M. Johnston, 37, of Dunbar was charged with possession of marijuana.
Cory R. Nicholson, 35, of Connellsville was charged with loitering at night.
Stephanie J. Sisley, 28, of Vestaburg was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter
Marcus A. Dulik, 32, of Nemacolin was charged with stalking, harassment and disorderly conduct.
Dana L. Fox, 51, of Dunlevy was charged with DUI.
George L. Stimaker, 26, of Charleroi was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Maulik C. Patel, 32, of Pittsburgh was charged with DUI.
Brian Vernet, 58, of Bentleyville was charged with DUI.
Mark Demchak, 53, of Monongahela was charged with DUI.
Zachary L. Ruffalo, 20, of Belle Vernon was charged with DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Tyler M. Slade, no age listed, of Charleroi was charged with DUI and disorderly conduct.
Joelle Lewis, 51, of Charleroi was charged with DUI.
Justin R. Menefee, 30, of Belle Vernon was charged with DUI.
Richard Mitchell, 44, of Belle Vernon was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
Gregory A. Stickle, 45, of Charleroi was charged with DUI.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Kyla J. Davis, 22, of Monessen was charged with simple assault.
Jaquan Ford, 24, of Monessen was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Rebecca Skrinjorich, 59, of Clairton was charged with retail theft.
Braxton Stedman, 36, of Belle Vernon was charged with terroristic threats and simple assault.
