The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties Jan. 15. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Jason L. Cabinaw, 39, of Boswell was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana and DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Jackie L. Murray III, 31, of Brownfield was charged with robbery, theft and simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Richard Tarpley, 63, of Republic was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Brandon L. Davis, 38, of Grindstone was charged with DUI.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Joseph A. Reggiannini, 64, of Donora was charged with DUI.
John E. Gatts, 34, of Monongahela was charged with reckless endangerment, harassment and accident involving damage to an attended vehicle.
Sean M. McFadden, 27, of Monongahela was charged with retail theft.
Laila M. Breakiron, 38, of Wyano was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
Douglas Downer, 40, of Belle Vernon was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard A. Conrad, 53, of Pittsburgh was charged with theft.
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
Dana Riffer, 44, of Greensburg was charged with theft and bad checks.
Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis
Keiona N. Muhammad, 26, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft.
Leona M. Biser, 51, of Vestaburg was charged with neglect of care, reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment.
Sabrina M. Kyper, 37, of Brownsville was charged with DUI and accident involving damage to an attended vehicle.
Ronale L. Difilippo, 42, of Daisytown was charged with corruption of minors.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge Roger Eckels
Kira Overly, 21, of Mount Pleasant was charged with making repairs to a weapon.
Andrea M. Grant, no age listed, of Mount Pleasant was charged with DUI.
Steven E. Sellers, 41, of Mount Pleasant was charged with DUI.
