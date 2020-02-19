The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Feb. 12. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Melissa A. Youler, 42, of Dawson was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, theft, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
Nikki S. Slade, 48, of Smyma, Delaware, was charged with driving with a suspended license.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Jamie L. Thomas, 22, of Republic was charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.
Robert J. Hughes, 29, of Nemacolin was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tamir Ennis, 24, of Labelle was charged with procurement of a weapon and institutional vandalism.
Christopher A. Bush, 23, of Brownsville was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Travis Lewellen Sr., 29, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Lynn C. Kayla, 32, of Dunbar was charged with retail theft.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge David Balint
Timothy L. Filbey, 54, of Waynesburg was charged with DUI.
Joshua S. Adams, 38, of Waynesburg was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson
Timothy Black, 29, of Carmichaels was charged with arson, criminal mischief, risking catastrophe and reckless endangerment.
Timothy S. Self was charged with defiant trespass.
Angela I. Gales, 52, of Jefferson was charged with harassment.
Daniel A. Duda, 26, of Smithfield was charged with DUI.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Erike L. Baker, 21, of New Eagle was charged with theft.
Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter
Joey Barton, 49, of Charleroi was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, disseminating explicit sexual material and criminal use of a communication facility.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
James T. Gereshenski, 55, of Belle Vernon was charged with materially false written statement and statement under penalty.
