The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Feb. 12. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.

Fayette County

Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning

Melissa A. Youler, 42, of Dawson was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, theft, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Nikki S. Slade, 48, of Smyma, Delaware, was charged with driving with a suspended license.

Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.

Jamie L. Thomas, 22, of Republic was charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Robert J. Hughes, 29, of Nemacolin was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tamir Ennis, 24, of Labelle was charged with procurement of a weapon and institutional vandalism.

Christopher A. Bush, 23, of Brownsville was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock

Travis Lewellen Sr., 29, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II

Lynn C. Kayla, 32, of Dunbar was charged with retail theft.

Greene County

Magisterial District Judge David Balint

Timothy L. Filbey, 54, of Waynesburg was charged with DUI.

Joshua S. Adams, 38, of Waynesburg was charged with simple assault.

Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson

Timothy Black, 29, of Carmichaels was charged with arson, criminal mischief, risking catastrophe and reckless endangerment.

Timothy S. Self was charged with defiant trespass.

Angela I. Gales, 52, of Jefferson was charged with harassment.

Daniel A. Duda, 26, of Smithfield was charged with DUI.

Washington County

Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson

Erike L. Baker, 21, of New Eagle was charged with theft.

Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter

Joey Barton, 49, of Charleroi was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, disseminating explicit sexual material and criminal use of a communication facility.

Westmoreland County

Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner

James T. Gereshenski, 55, of Belle Vernon was charged with materially false written statement and statement under penalty.

