The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Dec. 16. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.

Fayette County

Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros

Chelsea C. Friggin, 27, of Pittsburgh was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty

Justin L. Regish, 37, of Connellsville was charged with simple assault.

Corey R. Nicholson, 35, of Connellsville was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property.

Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries

Michael A. Pratt, 50, of Uniontown was charged with forgery and theft.

Debra S. Rebar, 57, of Grindstone was charged with forgery and theft.

Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning

Matthew A. Vargo, 26, of Hopwood was charged with writing bad checks.

Micheal J. Plumb, 28, of Ruffs Dale was charged with DUI.

Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.

Michael D. Lucosh, 27, of Grindstone was charged with burglary and theft.

Kristen N. Jordan, 24, of Brownsville was charged with theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock

James Virtue, 20, of Ronco was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and loitering at night.

Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II

Nicholas S. Wirick, 28, of Connellsville was charged with retail theft.

Greene County

Magisterial District Judge David Balint

Lawrence A. Eddy, 33, of Waynesburg was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property.

Washington County

Magisterial District Judge Larry Hopkins

Cynthia M. Kovash, 31, of Ebensburg was charged with simple assault .

Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson

Jack K. Brunk Jr., 57, of Lancaster was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

Gary D. Decker, 35, of Daisytown was charged with criminal trespass, burglary, theft and receiving stolen property.

Daniel L. Barker, 36, of Ellsworth was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property.

Westmoreland County

Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner

Travis S. Cowher, 49, of Pittsburgh was charged with DUI.

Zachary C. Smith, 32, of Belle Vernon was charged with DUI.

Jeremy M. Eland, 32, of Monongahela was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.

Magisterial District Judge Roger Eckels

Jarrod Rochat, 27, of Mount Pleasant was charged with IDSI, indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.

