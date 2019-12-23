The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Dec. 16. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Chelsea C. Friggin, 27, of Pittsburgh was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Justin L. Regish, 37, of Connellsville was charged with simple assault.
Corey R. Nicholson, 35, of Connellsville was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Michael A. Pratt, 50, of Uniontown was charged with forgery and theft.
Debra S. Rebar, 57, of Grindstone was charged with forgery and theft.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Matthew A. Vargo, 26, of Hopwood was charged with writing bad checks.
Micheal J. Plumb, 28, of Ruffs Dale was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Michael D. Lucosh, 27, of Grindstone was charged with burglary and theft.
Kristen N. Jordan, 24, of Brownsville was charged with theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
James Virtue, 20, of Ronco was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and loitering at night.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Nicholas S. Wirick, 28, of Connellsville was charged with retail theft.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge David Balint
Lawrence A. Eddy, 33, of Waynesburg was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Larry Hopkins
Cynthia M. Kovash, 31, of Ebensburg was charged with simple assault .
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
Jack K. Brunk Jr., 57, of Lancaster was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Gary D. Decker, 35, of Daisytown was charged with criminal trespass, burglary, theft and receiving stolen property.
Daniel L. Barker, 36, of Ellsworth was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Travis S. Cowher, 49, of Pittsburgh was charged with DUI.
Zachary C. Smith, 32, of Belle Vernon was charged with DUI.
Jeremy M. Eland, 32, of Monongahela was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Roger Eckels
Jarrod Rochat, 27, of Mount Pleasant was charged with IDSI, indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.