The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties Feb. 19. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Neil Gray Jr., 24, of Connellsville was charged with DUI.
Jacob R. Burncheck, 32, of Connellsville was charged with DUI.
Jessica L. Bodkin, no age listed, of Connellsville was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Dylan Bowman, 19, of Uniontown was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Kevin R. Ready, 62, of Hopwood was charged with DUI.
Jan L. Rubright, 42, of Uniontown was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance.
Robert A. Harris, 27, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft.
Tracy M. Miller, 45, of South Connellsville was charged with retail theft and defiant trespass.
Tiffany A. Lynch, 36, of Denbo was charged with DUI.
Jeremy S. Sullivan, 41, of Hopwood was charged with robbery, theft and simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Mark A. Matthews, 18, of Purcellville, Virginia, was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and accessing a counterfeit device.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Steven R. Wiltrout, 32, of Smithfield was charged with strangulation and simple assault.
Wanda E. Hibbard, 61, of Uniontown was charged with accessing a device issued to another, theft and receiving stolen property.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Jorgie J. Jacobs, 33, of Pittsburgh was charged with retail theft, intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Antwon J. Byles, 29, of Belle Vernon was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, terroristic threats, simple assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and harassment.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis
Keith A. Walters, 48, of California was charged with retail theft.
Larry J. Comito, 54, of Eighty Four was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Antoinette M .Young, 47, of Monessen was charged with disorderly conduct.
Oscar D. Bickerstaff, 25, of Monessen was charged with retail theft, theft and receiving stolen property.
Joseph A. Leone Jr., 41, of Charleroi was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Nathan C. Cameron, 29, of New Kensington was charged with receiving advance payment and failing to perform, theft and receiving stolen property.
Johnathan J. Shoben, 36, of West Newton was charged with DUI.
Kenton A. Lincoln, 23, of Uniontown was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Herbert Mitchell
Roger C. Strautmann, 30, of Greensburg was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, and intimidating a witness.
