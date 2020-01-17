The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Jan. 10-12. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Colby J. Umbel, 23, of West Leisenring was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, discharging of a firearm into an occupied structure, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Mary J. Lancaster Goney, 40, of Uniontown was charged with corruption of minors, retail theft and conspiracy.
Albert L. Gromley, 31, of Uniontown was charged with resisting arrest.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Jessica Bodkin, 24, of Smithfield was charged with strangulation and simple assault.
Leonard Marovich, 33, of Uniontown was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.
Nessa M. Teets, 29, of Uniontown was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Angelica L. Lawver, 27, of Uniontown was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael S. Henry, 51, of Normalville was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Kevin E. Lake, 40, of Uniontown was charged with simple assault.
Michael J. Silbaugh, 27, of Smithfield was charged with burglary and theft.
Walter N. McNair, 76, of McClellandtown was charged with possession of marijuana and DUI.
Alfred J. Glover, 63, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was charged with possession of marijuana and DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Kyleigh E. West, 26, of Dickerson Run was charged with DUI.
Derek R. Hudock, 42, of Uniontown was charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana, and intent to possess a controlled substance.
Bettie J. Blackburn, 47, of Newell was charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana, and intent to possess a controlled substance.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge David Balint
Justin L. Conard, 37, of Nemacolin was charged with loitering at night.
Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson
Theo Johnson, 33, of New Salem was charged with terroristic threats, harassment and criminal mischief.
Clarence O. Lancaster, 32, of Carmichaels was charged with obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Devin D. Sims, 18, of McKeesport was charged with DUI, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment.
Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter
Louis Clay, 43, of Charleroi was charged with simple assault.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Jason G. Johnson, 47, of Monessen was charged with endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.
Ravyn A. Therrell, 37, was charged with receiving stolen property and theft.
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Mary E. Wright, 54, of West Newton was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Roger Eckels
Charles J. Beiter, 33, of Delmont was charged with impersonating a public servant, criminal attempted burglary, defiant trespass, criminal attempted theft and loitering at night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.