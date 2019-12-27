The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Dec. 19. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Jordan H. Arnold, 23, of Uniontown was charged with criminal conspiracy and delivery of a controlled substance.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Ryan C. Keefer, 23, of Connellsville was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Lori D. Dunmeyer, no age listed, of Mill Run was charged with DUI.
Joshua Huey, 33, of Connellsville was charged with theft.
Christopher J. Nicholson, 34, of Connellsville was charged with theft.
Lacie A. Cellurale, 28, of Connellsville was charged with DUI.
Jaycin L. Stillwagon, 33, of Connellsville was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
David L. Soyka, 30, of Connellsville was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and intent to possess a controlled substance.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Joy L. Milliken, 39, of Brownsville was charged with retail theft.
Sonya R. Harris, 53, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft.
Keiona N. Muhammad, 26, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft.
Steven H. Luskey Jr., 32, of Vandergrift was charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with minors.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Deshawn I. Shy, 21, of Lemont Furnace was charged with burglary, robbery, simple assault and theft.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Jahi Harrington-Rox, 19, of West Mifflin was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and receiving stolen property.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Lacie L. Williams, 31, of Perryopolis was charged with simple assault .
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Justin J. Miller, 33, of Waynesburg was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Porscha D. Conard, 23, of Fredericktown was charged with DUI.
Christina L. Wellman, 35, of Wind Ridge was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson
Shyan M. Strosnider, 26, of Greensboro was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Tanner L. Griffin, 22, of Dilliner was charged with DUI.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis
Robert A. Trusel, 36, of Marianna was charged with DUI.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Jason J. Nole, 24, of Fayette City was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kayla M. Livingston, 27, of Monessen was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gloria Destefano, 66, of Monessen was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Stephen L. Wilson, 24, was charged with conspiracy, burglary, receiving stolen property, criminal trespass and theft.
Samantha N. Curry-Battle, 38, of Smithton was charged with DUI.
Chad M. Greenawalt, 45, of Smithton was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.