The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Dec. 17. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Gregory W. Morton, 38, of Uniontown was charged with involuntary servitude, stalking, harassment and promotion of prostitution.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Ryan Panatlo, 19, of Uniontown was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Diana J. Miller, 30, of Uniontown was charged with theft.
Maxwell J. Cain, 27, of Confluence was charged with criminal mischief.
James M. Carey, 46, of Lemont Furnace was charged with simple assault.
Brianna L. Spiker, 31, of Uniontown was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Joshua J. Shillingburg, 29, of Bruceton Mills was charged with DUI.
Marlene Kolosky, 48, of Oliver was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Crystal L. Sullivan, 39, of Adah was charged with DUI.
Shawn T. Bate, 38, of Brownsville was charged with DUI.
David W. Brooks, 55, of Republic was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance.
Kenneth W. Carney, 62, of Brownsville was charged with DUI.
Scott E. Broadwater, 52, of Hiller was charged with DUI.
Antonio B. Castro, 36, of Labelle was charged with aggravated assault.
Brandy L. Muniz, 29, of Labelle was charged with flight to avoid apprehension.
Benjamin I. Farkas, 24, of Centre Hall was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing from an officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Nelson A. Croushore, 30, of Adah was charged with DUI.
Ruth A. Hunt, 38, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jill D. Hillard, 50, of Uniontown was charged with selling liquor to a minor.
Anthony R. Wheeler, 52, of Masontown was charged with DUI.
Anthony G. Tiberi, 36, of McClellandtown was charged with DUI.
Ryan J. Panatalo, 19, of Uniontown was charged with criminal mischief, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Kara R. Smith, 26, of Philadelphia was charged with accessing a device issued to another and identity theft.
Derek P. McKulka, 36, of Connellsville was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft.
Sara C. Hillegas, 27, of Scottdale was charged with DUI.
Gabrielle T. Rosensteel, 20, of Fayette City was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge David Balint
Angelo J. Brown, 57, of Aleppo was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Karrington Lewis, 22, of Donora was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Maley A. Iddings, 21, of Charleroi was charged with DUI.
Brett K. Hart II, 31, of Belle Vernon was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Roger Eckels
Keith Bradshaw, 31, of Everson was charged with materially false written statement and statement under penalty.
