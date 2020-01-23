The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Jan. 16. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Derrick D. White, 31, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Aaron J. Vanverth, 23, of Martin was charged with DUI.
Dana Burk, 37, of Vestaburg was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Anthony L. Chester II, 27, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Kato Bass, 24, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Vincent J. Johnston, 30, of Uniontown was charged with theft.
Shirley A. Ohler, 43, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft and defiant trespass.
Ryan T. Kelly, 41, of Waynesburg was charged with retail theft.
Amanda K. Garet, 33, of Waynesburg was charged with retail theft and conspiracy.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Taylor L. Arthur, 20, of Waynesburg was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Crystal Montano, 37, of Monongahela was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
Jody W. Kennon, 31, of Eighty Four was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis
Russell K. Harris, 56, of Fredericktown was charged with simple assault.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Sady J. Wilson, 30, of West Newton was charged with simple assault.
Jason E. Williams, 39, of West Newton was charged with driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest and intent to possess a controlled substance.
Magisterial District Judge Roger Eckels
Bertha M. Lint, 41, of Mount Pleasant was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
