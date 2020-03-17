The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties March 10. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.

Fayette County

Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros

Adonia Jackson, 18, of Uniontown was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

Ashley M. Hall, 32, of Greensboro was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Suzanne L. Gardner, 49, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.

Charles I. Shriver, 56, of Smithfield was charged with driving with a suspended license.

Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty

Sean A. Fortney, 36, of Morgantown, West Virginia was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nichole G. Lewis, 47, of Hopwood was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.

Brandon L. Kissiner, 22, of Fairchance was charged with possession of marijuana.

Lang A. Woytovich, 29, of Uniontown was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning

Jacob S. Kriner, 24, of Uniontown was charged with theft.

Matthew A. Vargo, 27, of Uniontown was charged with theft.

Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.

Robert J. Savage, 39, of Brownsville was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

April R. Carney, 39, of Masontown was charged with DUI.

Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II

Brandice N. Christensen, 29, of Star Junction was charged with simple assault.

Greene County

Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates

Kerri L. Bradshaw, 41, of Clarksville was charged with DUI.

Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson

Roberta A. Roupe, 34, of Nemacolin was charged with writing bad checks.

Washington County

Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson

Christie D. Harr, 41, of Donora was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of animals.

Jon H. Knarr, 55, of Donora was charged with simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Anna M. Kokoska, 39, of Monessen was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance.

Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter

Ellen P. Dawkins, 30, of Charleroi was charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of children.

Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson

Feruz Boltaev, 45, of Jamaica, New York was charged with receiving stolen property.

Westmoreland County

Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner

Nathan W. Black, 35, of Rostraver Township was charged with simple assault.

Nicholas J. Hall, 20, of Fayette City was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

