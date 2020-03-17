The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties March 10. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Adonia Jackson, 18, of Uniontown was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
Ashley M. Hall, 32, of Greensboro was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Suzanne L. Gardner, 49, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Charles I. Shriver, 56, of Smithfield was charged with driving with a suspended license.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Sean A. Fortney, 36, of Morgantown, West Virginia was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nichole G. Lewis, 47, of Hopwood was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Brandon L. Kissiner, 22, of Fairchance was charged with possession of marijuana.
Lang A. Woytovich, 29, of Uniontown was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Jacob S. Kriner, 24, of Uniontown was charged with theft.
Matthew A. Vargo, 27, of Uniontown was charged with theft.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Robert J. Savage, 39, of Brownsville was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
April R. Carney, 39, of Masontown was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Brandice N. Christensen, 29, of Star Junction was charged with simple assault.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Kerri L. Bradshaw, 41, of Clarksville was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson
Roberta A. Roupe, 34, of Nemacolin was charged with writing bad checks.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Christie D. Harr, 41, of Donora was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of animals.
Jon H. Knarr, 55, of Donora was charged with simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Anna M. Kokoska, 39, of Monessen was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance.
Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter
Ellen P. Dawkins, 30, of Charleroi was charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of children.
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
Feruz Boltaev, 45, of Jamaica, New York was charged with receiving stolen property.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Nathan W. Black, 35, of Rostraver Township was charged with simple assault.
Nicholas J. Hall, 20, of Fayette City was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.