The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Feb. 13. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Erin T. Spade, 52, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft.
Tancredi Calabrese, 32, of Uniontown was charged with knowledge that property is proceeds of illegal acts, criminal attempt, unsworn falsification to authorities and tampering with public records.
Alan M. Knox, 31, was charged with harassment and strangulation.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Zachary M. Helisek, 22, of Smock was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Angela R. Aranza, 41, of Oliver was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Christopher M. Underwood, 28, of Baltimore, Maryland was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Travon L. Lewis, 22, of New Salem was charged with possession of firearm prohibited, intent to possess a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.
Terrance Lewis, 25, of New Salem was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge David Balint
Julian Longwell, 24, of Waynesburg was charged with simple assault.
Samantha M. Durbin, 25, of Waynesburg was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Ricky D. Richter, 37, of Masontown was charged with theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson
Johnathan Lilley, 18, of Clarksville was charged with simple assault.
John Lilley, 39, of Rices Landing was charged with simple assault.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter
Jamilah Touree, 28, of Charleroi was charged with harassment.
Carrie Schoterman, 63, of Charleroi was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Joseph F. Kennedy Jr., 36, of Belle Vernon was charged with DUI.
Robert J. Russell, 36, of Smithton was charged with retail theft, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property.
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Michael W. Ottena, 49, of Clarksville was charged with DUI.
