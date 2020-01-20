The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene and Westmoreland counties Jan. 13. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Lance J. Campbell, 27, of Uniontown was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Daylon M. McLee, 30, of Uniontown was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, person not to possess firearms, hindering apprehension and resisting arrest.
Donald K. Nicklo, 44, of Uniontown was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Frank L. Mattis, 20, of Uniontown was charged with possession of marijuana.
Roma K. Rockwell, 21, of Lemont Furnace was charged with possession of marijuana.
William T. Bell, 22, of Dunbar was charged with DUI.
Robert Gibson, 36, of Connellsville was charged with neglect of animals and cruelty to animals.
Brycen J. Fisher, 21, of Connellsville was charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries
Joshua C. Halliday, 26, of Masontown was charged with DUI.
Patrick C. Bayles, 47, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Eric E. Skursha, 52, of Hopwood was charged with criminal mischief.
Heather L. Fisher, 41, of Brownsville was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Zachary M. Brant, 22, of Confluence was charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donald K. Nicklo, 44, of Uniontown was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and intent to possess a controlled substance.
Sara M. Fike, 26, of Uniontown was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Carmen N. Walters, 20, of Uniontown was charged with criminal mischief.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Rachelle M. Barton, 46, of Smithfield was charged with simple assault.
Jamie L. Caletri, 33, of Perryopolis was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and loitering at night.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Dayna L. McClellan, 35, of Connellsville was charged with DUI and endangering the welfare of children.
Melanie S. Warnick, 48, of Grindstone was charged with DUI.
Damien B. McDowell, 22, of Perryopolis was charged with DUI.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Jack Walters, 33, of Smithfield was charged with DUI and possession of marijuana.
Amanda D. Mitchell, 34, of New Freeport was charged with contraband and intent to possess a controlled substance.
Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson
Alyssa Hoge, 30, of Waynesburg was charged with writing bad checks.
Stephanie B. Deynzer, 33, of Waynesburg was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and intent to possess a controlled substance.
Justin J. Miller, 33, of Waynesburg was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, intent to possess a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Ravyn A. Therrell, 37, was charged with theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.