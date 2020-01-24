The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Jan. 17-19. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Bernard J. Geisel, 38, of Uniontown was charged with strangulation and simple assault.
Derrick Young, 50, of Uniontown was charged with strangulation and simple assault.
Emslie Y. Green, 59, of Uniontown was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Brian Benedetto, 49, of Connellsville was charged with driving under a suspended license.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Laster M. McClintock, 24, of Confluence was charged with simple assault.
Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
Neil M. Patrick Jr., 44, of Grindstone was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Angela R. Barbabella, 32, of Smithfield was charged with DUI.
Jakala L. Newcomer, 24, of Masontown was charged with DUI.
Warren Christopher, 55, of Greensboro was charged with DUI, intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Randy S. Davis, 57, of Bobtown was charged with DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Adrian Morton, 18, of Masontown was charged with DUI.
Joseph A. Myers III, 35, of Fairchance was charged with DUI.
Amanda B. Chidester, 45, of McClellandtown was charged with retail theft.
Tyler J. Kozy, 21, of Masontown was charged with simple assault.
Gregg A. Adamson, 46, of Masontown was charged with DUI.
Joseph G. Seper, 58, of Ronco was charged with burglary and simple assault.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates
Stephen C. Bihun, 44, of Waynesburg was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson
Anthony T. Wise, 27, of Greensboro was charged with intent to possess a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Eric Porter
Jennifer M. Kadash, no age listed, of Daisytown was charged with theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Magisterial District Judge Curtis Thompson
Brenda L. Barger, 58, of Washington was charged with DUI.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge 10-1-03 (vacant office)
Ravyn A. Therrell, 37, of Donora was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
Alice M. Horrell, 48, of Monessen was charged with accident involving damage to an attended vehicle.
Cody C. Watazychyn, 25, of Waynesburg was charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Derek H. Taylor, 24, of New Eagle was charged with DUI.
Gina L. Stout, 51, of Belle Vernon was charged with retail theft and theft.
