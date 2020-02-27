The following charges were filed in magisterial courts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties Feb. 20. Those listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Fayette County
Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros
Jeremy S. Sullivan, 41, of Hopwood was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and criminal attempted theft.
Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty
Barbara P. Madison, 40, of Uniontown was charged with retail theft.
Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning
Sean E. Kalie, 37, of Uniontown was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock
Mark A. Myers, 47, of Fairchance was charged with DUI.
Blake E. Campbell, 22, of Fairchance was charged with DUI.
Roger L. Burnworth, 32, of Fairchance was charged with DUI.
Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II
Brandon T. Bassinger, 25, of Everson was charged with terroristic threats and simple assault.
Cory R. Nicholson, 35, of Connellsville was charged with defiant trespass.
Greene County
Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson
David M. Morgan, 19, of Carmichaels was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Washington County
Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson
Carrie L. Benitez, 44, of Monongahela was charged with retail theft.
William Patterson, 50, of Monongahela was charged with simple assault.
Westmoreland County
Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner
Patricia A. Gombos, 55, of Herminie was charged with DUI.
Christopher J. Hancock, 21, of Herminie was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
