FALLOWFIELD TWP.
Home burglary
A suspect allegedly stole $600 from a home on Virginia Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Friday. The suspect also allegedly damaged the basement window of the home while it was unoccupied, according to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police.
JEFFERSON TWP.
DUI
Charges are pending after state police arrested a 20-year-old Newell man who was pulled over on or near Williams Road and reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and in possession of a controlled substance at about 1 a.m. March 15.
PERRY TWP.
Domestic complaint
Police responded to a call just before 1 a.m. on Saturday to Diamond Street for an “inactive domestic” incident. Two people were issued non-traffic citations, according to the police report.
