CONNELLSVILLE
Aggressive-driving enforcement announced
The Connellsville Police Department announced they will conduct aggressive-driving enforcement from July 27 to Aug. 23 as part of a state-wide wave.
Law enforcement activities will be conducted on various roadways and state highways within the city of Connellsville.
Over 215 municipal police agencies as well as the Pennsylvania State Police will target motorists exhibiting aggressive-driving behaviors such as red-light violations, speeding, tailgating, pedestrian safety and other various aggressive-driving behaviors.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Overdose
State police said troopers responded to a residence along Wesley Chapel Road for a welfare check at 8 p.m. July 18 and observed through a window an unresponsive female, entry was made and EMS was called to the scene to transport the female to the hospital without incident.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Theft from a motor vehicle
State police said someone gained entry into a vehicle of a 21-year-old Mount Pleasant woman and stole her black purse valued at $50 from along Deer Creek Drive at approximately 1:30 a.m. July 12.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police said an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend turned physical, and then a friend intervened by physical means along Maple Street at 5:01 p.m. July 16. The boyfriend and girlfriend left the scene, but were detained by Mount Pleasant Police until troopers arrived. The three arrested included a 21-year-old man from Dawson, a 22-year-old man from South Connellsville and a 20-year-old woman from Dawson.
