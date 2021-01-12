BROWNSVILLE
Woman strangled
Timothy Brown, 25, of West Brownsville, allegedly strangled his girlfriend, Ashley Wade, 29, of Holbrook. He allegedly punched her in the face while she was driving on Route 40 in Redstone Township, then dragged her out of the vehicle by her hair at 3 Main St. and strangled her. He faces charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
DUNKARD TWP.
Knife threats
A Dilliner woman, 54, threatened multiple people with a knife on Sit Still Road Jan. 3, including two Dillinger men, ages 17 and 63, and a Uniontown woman, 33, and assaulted them, according to police. The woman threatening them called 911 and hung up, which led the police to dispatch troopers to the location of the last known address linked to the phone number, where they learned of the incident and arrested her.
DUNKARD TWP.
Trailer Theft
State police said someone stole a 16-foot black custom trailer with no deck from 134 Cemetery Hill Road Jan. 8, before fleeing in an unknown direction. The owner, Tammy Delansky, 44, of Dilliner, reported she last saw the trailer three to four weeks before Jan. 8. The trailer is valued at $1,950.
MORGAN TWP.
Burglary
An unknown suspect broke into the barn of Dru Thomas, 60, of Waynesburg, on Jan. 3 and stole bales of hay, totaling $300. State police said the investigation is ongoing.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Vehicle theft
A 2004 red Ford F-150 was stolen in Waynesburg between 12:15 a.m. Jan. 1 and 1:30 p.m. Jan. 2 from a residence by and unknown suspect, who fled the scene in an unknown direction. The owner of the vehicle is David Hileman, 67, of Marianna. The vehicle was stolen on Craig Run Road/Hull Run Road and has a third door on the passenger side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.