CENTER TWP
Theft
An unknown suspect used the identity of John Greenlee, 64, of Woodbine, Maryland, to intercept Greenlee’s phone delivery from AT&T at 241 Willow Road between Nov. 5 and Jan. 11, police reported.
CONNELLSVILLE
Harassment
Joseph Rose, 30, of Connellsville, faces two charges of harassment after he allegedly punched an individual and pushed another at 223 E. Apple St. on Jan. 10.
DUNBAR TWP
Cruelty to animals
Patrick Bradley, 71, of Connellsville, was charged with cruelty to animal, disorderly conduct and harassment after he allegedly attempted to tear down a small barn with a cow inside belonging to Joshua Watson, 39, of Dunbar, at 2610 W. Crawford Ave. on Jan. 9. Police said the disturbance originated out of a property dispute.
DUNKARD TWP
Trailer theft
An unknown suspect stole a black and white vehicle trailer, owned by Kenneth Reynolds, 55, of Dilliner, from 670 Taylortown Road on Jan. 16, police said.
FRANKLIN TWP
Burglary
An unknown suspect cut the lock off the front entrance gate into CGI Gases on East High Street before Jan. 11 and stole four different propane tanks from the premises. The suspect left in an unknown direction. The total loss amounts to $436.
FRANKLIN TWP
Theft of vehicle parts
An unknown suspect removed five catalytic converters from five separate vehicles owned by EQT Corporation at 2071 Garards Fort Road on Jan. 11. The suspect fled in an unknown direction following the theft.
GERMAN TWP
Theft from vehicle
Joshua Cole Burton, 18, of New Salem, was charged with theft, among other charges, after he allegedly confessed to stealing from a vehicle at 227 Hill St. on Jan. 3, and being involved in multiple other incidents that occurred in the Footedale area in the week prior. State police said he stole items worth a total of $595.
SALTLICK TWP
Single-vehicle crash
A single-vehicle crash occurred on Jan. 10 near 1662 Indian Creek Valley Road after the driver lost control of the vehicle when the road curved. The vehicle turned over onto the driver’s side on the right side of the road. Two children were in the vehicle when it crashed but were not injured. Both adults in the vehicle had suspected minor injuries but refused medical transport.
