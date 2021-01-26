CLARKSVILLE
Firearm theft
On Jan. 21, Lynnette Evens, 59, of Clarksville, reported to police that her 9mm Semi-Automatic purple, silver and black colored pistol was missing from under the driver’s seat in her registered vehicle. The time and date of the theft is unknown.
DUNBAR
Attempted break-in
Elmer Stephen Weimer, 30, of Dunbar, allegedly violated a protection-from-abuse order and attempted to kick in the door of Nancy Holsing at 222 Connellsville St. on Jan. 22. According to court filings: Holsing told police she called her neighbor, Sylvia Tressler, when she heard the banging on her door. Police said Tressler witnessed Weimer kicking the patio door on Holsing’s back porch before he moved to another door and broke the handle off of it. He allegedly fled when Holsing told him she was calling the police. Weimer is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at night, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Assault
Jonathan Snyder, 36, of Waynesburg, allegedly assaulted and strangled Shawnna Snyder, 33, of Waynesburg on Jan. 22 at 191 Cook Ave. Snyder then fled the scene in a white Nissan Altima in an unknown registration, state police said. Snyder is charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
SPRINGHILL TWP.
Unauthorized use of vehicle
Two juvenile brothers took the family vehicle and ran away from their Herrods Run Road home, police reported. Their grandmother and guardian, a New Freeport women, told police they left on Jan. 18 in the family’s 2010 blue Jeep. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.