BULLSKIN TWP.
DUI arrest
Mathew Garland, 28, of Mount Pleasant was charged with DUI following a traffic stop on Pleasant Valley and Longanecker roads at about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 30.
BULLSKIN TWP.
Criminal mischief
Sterling Kalp, 60, of Mount Pleasant reported to state police someone drilled eight holes into his flatbed trailer, making it inoperable at 110 Fraser Avenue at about 5:40 p.m. Sept. 7.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft reported
State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters from Full Throttle Trucking on Pittsburgh Street reported at about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 25.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Marijuana possession
State police conducted a traffic stop and found a 21-year-old Dawson man with suspected marijuana on US 119 at about 6:15 p.m. Sept. 16.
SPRINGHILL TWP.
Investigation ongoing
State police are investigating a report of a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse used without permission at about 9:50 p.m. Sept. 4. A 45-year-old Lake Lynn man reported it was taken from Bunker Hill Road.
VANDERBILT
Crash involving semi
State police said the trailer of a Freightliner Cascadia crossed over the center line on Vanderbilt Road at Mill Road, causing a collision with a Ford F250 Supercab at about 5 p.m. Oct. 2. Both vehicles sustained minor damage, and no injuries were reported.
WEST BROWNSVILLE
Woman jailed
Christina Marie Lasko, 40, of 165 Conti Road, Centerville, is charged by state police with possessing four stamp bags of heroin and retail theft at Walmart, 134 Daniel Kendall Drive, about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, court records show. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent her to Washington County jail without bond because she was uncooperative and wanted on 10 outstanding warrants, online court records indicate.
