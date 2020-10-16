GEORGES TWP.
ATV accident
Thomas E. Conroy, 41, of Uniontown was riding an ATV on Collier Road when he lost control and crashed into a ditch at about 2:30 p.m. Oct. 4, state police said. He was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital by Fayette EMS with suspected minor injuries.
GEORGES TWP.
Window smashed
State police are investigating a report of a possible burglary at a 1642 Georges Fairchance Road business at about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 2. Mark Foster, 60, of Smithfield told police no items appeared to be taken, and the window was smashed.
GEORGES TWP.
Theft from vehicle
Charles Smitley, 49, of Uniontown reported to state police someone stole a black OTR microwave from the bed of his truck while it was at 321 Ruble Mill Road at about 4:45 p.m. Sept. 22.
HENRY CLAY TWP.
Man charged
Christopher Grimm, 37, of Smock was charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle after police said he was given a CTM Transport vehicle to use as an employee and did not return it Oct. 1. The vehicle was located and returned.
NORTH UNION TWP.
DUI crash
State police charged Kenneth Hickle, 52, of West Leisenring with DUI following a two-vehicle crash on US 119 and Bute Road at about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 20. No injuries were reported.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Scattering rubbish
State police said someone dumped two couch cushions and a mattress in the area of Craig Lane and Atlas Road, reported at about 9 a.m. Sept. 2. Police are investigating.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Woman cited
Tiffany Dupont, 45, of Uniontown was cited with harassment and disorderly conduct following an alleged incident at 112 Confer Vista Drive at about 10 a.m. Oct. 5. State police said Betty Detrick, 48, of Markleysburg was the victim.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
DUI
State police arrested a 27-year-old Follansbee, West Virginia, man on suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at Route 119 and Dixon Boulevard at about 3:20 a.m. Sept. 26.
