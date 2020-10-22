FAIRCHANCE
Identity theft
Steve Minnick, 87, of Fairchance reported to state police someone used his Sunoco membership card to make an unauthorized $44.51 transaction at about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21.
FAYETTE CITY
Custody dispute
Keyana Williams, 26, of Pittsburgh was cited with harassment following a reported custody dispute with Robert Williams, 56, of Fayette City. State police were called to 105 Connellsville Road at about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2 after the woman allegedly hit the man in the arm.
MASONTOWN
Domestic disturbance
State police said a 33-year-old Masontown woman smashed the rear windshield of a 32-year-old Dunlevy man's vehicle while it was parked at 105 East Harvey Ave. at about 8 p.m. Oct. 18.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Fraud reported
State police are investigating a scam reported by a 67-year-old Uniontown woman who police said gave gift certificate numbers to someone on Facebook at about 1 p.m. Oct. 6.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Rollover crash
State police said driver Susan Fyock, 60, of Masontown crossed into the left lane of traffic on National Pike from the right lane and hit driver Kylie A. Bryner, 18, of Smock at about 4:20 p.m. Oct. 14. Bryner's Pontiac Grand Prix went onto the left lane barrier and traveled about 20 feet, and Fyock's Jeep Liberty rolled onto its roof, police said. Bryner's passenger was Gerry C. Cope, 21, of Mill Run. The Jeep was disabled, and the Pontiac was also damaged. No injuries were reported. Fayette EMS, Hopwood fire department and Faris Towing assisted at the scene.
SPRINGHILL TWP.
One-vehicle accident
Driver Taylor Atkinson, 29, of Lemont Furnace lost control of his vehicle on Gans Road near Wise Avenue and hit a guide wire support and an embankment at about 1 p.m. Friday, state police said. No injuries were reported.
