BELLE VERNON
Stabbing reported
Amanda Roddy, 43, and husband Gregory Roddy, 52, both of Belle Vernon are facing charges in an alleged domestic violence incident at 113 Johnston Avenue at about 5:50 p.m. Sept. 26. State police alleged Gregory Roddy assaulted and choked his wife on the porch and Amanda Roddy took a kitchen knife from the drawer and stabbed him in the arm after telling him not to come back into the house.
BROWNSVILLE
Drug possession
Justin Miller, 37, of Republic was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and related charges following a traffic stop on High Street at about 6 p.m. Aug. 23.
BULLSKIN TWP.
Domestic violence
State police said a 61-year-old Acme man was shoved by his son on Fawn Lane when he was trying to discipline his son for arguing with his mother at about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 16.
EVERSON
Incident reported
Angelina Fisher, 30, of Everson reported to state police her car alarm went off and she saw someone fleeing at about 10 p.m. Sept. 14 on Brown Street.
GEORGES TWP.
Accident with injury
Driver Gina M. Campbell, 50, of Uniontown stopped at the stop sign on Oliphant Road, and then attempted to enter the southbound lane of travel on George Fairchance Road, where she was hit by driver Valerie Hansel, 47, of Martin at about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 16, state police said. Hansel was taken to Uniontown Hospital by Fayette EMS for neck and back pain. Fairchance Volunteer Fire Department also assisted on the scene.
HENRY CLAY TWP.
Criminal mischief reported
State police responded to Mae West Road at about 9:15 p.m. Aug. 20 for a complaint of criminal mischief reported by a 50-year-old Hopwood man. A suspect has not been identified.
MARKLEYSBURG
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Carter J. Kline, 19, of Morgantown, West Virginia and driver Jaime Roach, 42, of Bruceton Mills, West Virginia collided at the intersection of Main Street and Bruceton Avenue at about 9 a.m. Sept. 20. No injuries were reported.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft reported
A 56-year-old Uniontown woman reported to state police at 1 p.m. Aug. 22 a $5 screwdriver with a yellow handle and a $5 white plastic lawn chair was stolen from Chaffee Street.
REDSTONE TWP.
Domestic violence
State police said Alysha J. Savage, 18, of Brownsville and a 17-year-old Brownsville boy were cited for domestic violence on Thornton Road at about 7:15 p.m. Sept. 14.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Felony retail theft
Arrest warrants were issued for Erin Spade, 52, of Hopwood for allegedly stealing 10 six-packs of alcohol and 10 12-packs of alcohol from Walmart on several days between 9 p.m. Aug. 22 and 1 p.m. Aug. 31. He was identified through surveillance footage.
UNIONTOWN
Case dismissed
Aggravated assault and related charges filed in an assault case against Davis W. Hall, 28, of Uniontown were dismissed at his preliminary hearing Wednesday.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Drug possession
State police arrested a 42-year-old Fayette City man for drug possession after he was showing signs of impairment and standing in the roadway on Fayette Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.