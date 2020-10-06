BELLE VERNON
Man charged
State police arrested Sean W. Johnson, 37, of Beaver Falls on a warrant in the 200 block of Market Street at about 10:50 a.m. Sept. 28. Police said he resisted arrest.
BROWNSVILLE
TV stolen
Kimberly Bender, 20, of Brownsville reported to state police someone stole her 65-inch $420 Samsung LED smart TV from her Clover Street porch at about 2:45 p.m. Sept. 27.
DAWSON
Criminal mischief
Mary Keedy, 32, of Dawson reported to state police that some time over the summer, someone shot a BB gun at her Galley Street home and damaged an upstairs bedroom window.
GEORGES TWP.
Theft reported
A 55-year-old Smock woman reported to state police at about 8 a.m. Aug. 20 that someone stole $100 from her unemployment card.
LOWER TYRONE TWP.
Harassment alleged
A 32-year-old Dawson man reported to state police at about 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25 that his former friend, a 32-year-old Smock man, to his fiancee, mother, and his fiancee's mother, and sending vulgar messages to him and his fiancee.
MARKLEYSBURG
Theft of services
State police said a 32-year-old Johnstown man committed theft of services against Millers Towing of Accident, Maryland at about 11 p.m. Aug. 28 at Main Street and Brown Hill Road.
MENALLEN TWP.
Identity theft
State police are investigating a report of a identity theft involving unemployment checks and iPhone 11s. Donald Powell, 51, of Smock reported Aug. 24 items were uploaded to his account without consent. The funds were restored, and police are continuing their investigation.
REDSTONE TWP.
Man charged
State police charged Kenneth Shea, 33, of New Salem with possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at New Salem and Filbert Heights roads at about 1:40 a.m. Sept. 11.
ROSTRAVER TWP.
Harassment alleged
A 31-year-old Jacobs Creek man reported to state police at about 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16 that a 34-year-old New Brighton man was harassing him over text message.
ROSTRAVER TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Keala K. Montervon, 40, of Greensburg ran a stop sign merging onto I-70 east from Route 51 and hit driver Joseph Rigilano, 50, of Runnemede, New Jersey at about 9:50 p.m. Sept. 18. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
SMITHFIELD
Criminal mischief
Robin Lee, 59, of Smithfield reported to state police her ex-boyfriend damaged four chairs valued at $300 at her Highland Avenue home at about 6:20 p.m. Sept. 19.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Pills stolen
Terrance Fort, 62, of Snellville, Georgia reported to state police someone stole 80 to 85 Oxycodone pills from a room at 555 Synergy Drive at about 5:20 p.m. Sept. 20. Police have not yet determined whether a crime was committed.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Teen charged
A 17-year-old Uniontown man was charged for allegedly driving under the influence following a traffic stop at Dixon Boulevard and Lock Lomond Street at about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 29.
UNIONTOWN
DUI arrest
State police arrested a 37-year-old Uniontown woman at Main and Fayette streets at about 12:45 a.m. Aug. 30 on suspicion of DUI.
UPPER TYRONE TWP.
Burglary reported
William Glowacki, 65, of Mount Pleasant reported to state police someone broke into his 1275 Mount Pleasant Road home. Police were called at about 1:40 p.m. Sept. 21 and determined someone pried the door open.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Criminal mischief
State police said a 41-year-old Fayette City man would be cited with criminal mischief for an alleged incident against an 18-year-old Fayette City man on Hamer Road at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 27.
WEST BROWNSVILLE
Hit and run
State police said a 43-year-old West Brownsville man would be charged following a one-vehicle hit-and-run crash at Water Boulevard andd Lorte 40 Bridge at about 8:20 a.m. Sept. 9.
