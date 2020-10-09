BULLSKIN TWP.
Retail theft
A 27-year-old Connellsville woman was identified as a suspect in the theft of a Monster Energy drink from Breakneck Road at about 9:45 p.m. Aug. 30.
CONNELLSVILLE TWP.
Theft reported
A 68-year-old Connellsville Township woman reported at 4 p.m. Sept. 4 someone stole a glass jar containing $200 in change from North Jefferson Street.
DUNBAR TWP.
Domestic violence
State police responded to a domestic violence call at 175 Hi Way Supply Road at about 6 a.m. Sept. 20 and arrested Lee Haworth, 21, of Dunbar. He allegedly grabbed a 17-year-old girl by the shirt and pulled her from his vehicle, dragging her across gravel, when she got into the vehicle to prevent him from leaving with their child. Police said she had red marks on her back and buttocks. She also allegedly bit Haworth in the forearm, leaving a bite mark. Police said Haworth had several guns in his vehicle, which he was not licensed to carry.
DUNBAR TWP.
Firearm stolen
William Youler, 46, of West Leisenring reported his $450 black Smith & Wesson gun was stolen from his vehicle sometime between noon Sept. 25 and 8:15 a.m. Oct. 2 at 939 Bute Road.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Charge withdrawn
A retail theft charge filed against Madison Cochran, 20, of Uniontown was withdrawn at her preliminary hearing Sept. 30.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Domestic violence
State police responded to a domestic violence call at about 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 between a mother, 49, and her son, 20, on Kyra Drive in Lemont Furnace. The son was charged, police said.
NORTH UNION TWP.
DUI arrest
A 21-year-old Fairmont, West Virginia man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on Pittsburgh Road at about 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Theft reported
Darrell Mitchell, 55, of Uniontown reported to state police at about 12:20 p.m. Aug. 23 someone stole items including a $500 55-inch TV from 106 Shaffer Street.
WHARTON TWP.
Overdose reported
State police responded to an overdose call at 2005 Dinnerbell Five Forks Road at about 6 p.m. Sept. 5. The person was treated with Narcan.
