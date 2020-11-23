DUNBAR TWP.
Teen charged
State police said two teenage girls were detained at Walmart for allegedly attempting to steal items including beauty products at about 2:30 p.m. Nov. 2. One of the teens escaped before police arrived, and the other, a 16-year-old Connellsville girl, faces a non-traffic citation.
HENRY CLAY TWP.
Criminal mischief
Donald Smitley, 63, of Markleysburg reported to state police at 2 p.m. Oct. 11 someone poured motor oil into his duck pond along National Pike.
HENRY CLAY TWP.
Assault reported
State police said Patricia Pastore, 69, and Kristy Pastore, 39, both of Elizabeth assaulted each other at 304 Parnell Road at about 6:15 p.m. Nov. 7. They were charged with simple assault and harassment.
NICHOLSON TWP.
Vehicle burned
A Chevrolet Impala was found burned in a rural area on a bike trail near Debolt and Sugar Ridge roads at about 3 p.m. Sept. 27, state police said.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Teens charged
Three teens allegedly stole Fireball Whisky and candy from Sheetz on Pittsburgh Street at about 3 p.m. Oct. 31. Police said they charged a 15-year-old and 16-year-old boy from Uniontown and a 19-year-old Hopwood man.
POINT MARION
Attempted child luring
State police are investigating a report of attempted child luring involving an unidentified man in a maroon two-door Toyota Camry with a Pennsylvania license plate. A mother reported to state police the man drove down Grant Street, a dead end road, talked to her 9-year-old son on the front porch and fled when she went outside at about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 10.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Tracie M. Campbell, 48, of Carmichaels was at the intersection of McClellandtown Road and Dixon Boulevard when she rear-ended driver Rebecca A. Vinsick, 43, of Carmichaels, who was stopped at the red light in the left lane at about 3:20 p.m. Nov. 10. Vinsick was taken to Uniontown Hospital by Fayette EMS for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Campbell was driving with a 17-year-old Carmichaels boy. No other injuries were reported.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Gas pumps hit
State police said a Dodge Shelby Charger driver hit a gas pump at Sunoco, 417 West Main Street, at about 7 a.m. Nov. 12 when her foot slipped as she pulled up to the pump. She reported no injuries, and the car was driveable, police said.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Campaign signs stolen
Felicia Brown, 49, reported to state police two Joe Biden campaign signs were stolen from her Royalty Drive yard at between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Oct. 26.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
$1,000 theft
State police said someone stole a Dewalt XR Brushless Power Tool Combo and a Crafts Max Brushless 2-Kit, with a total value of nearly $1,000, from Lowes at about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Trump flag stolen
Marissa Ezzi, 26, of Uniontown reported someone stole her Trump 2020 flag from 127 Locust Street at about 1:45 p.m. Oct. 21.
SPRINGHILL TWP.
Overdose death
State police said a 32-year-old Point Marion man died from a suspected drug overdose on Fallen Timbers Road at about 11:30 a.m. Nov. 2.
SPRINGHILL TWP.
Christmas lights damaged
Tonya Kurilla, 31, of Smithfield reported someone damaged her Christmas lights at 346 Blaney Hollow Road sometime between noon Nov. 8 and 5:45 p.m. Nov. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.