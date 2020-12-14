FRANKLIN TWP

Firearm theft

State police said a black semi-automatic Stoeger 9mm handgun, valued at $300 was stolen from the home of Thomas West, 29, of Waynesburg on Sunday afternoon. 

JEFFERSON TWP

Theft of vehicle parts

Three catalytic converters, each valued at $500, were stolen from three separate vehicles owned by Curtis Farabee, 59, of Carmichaels at 878 E Roy Furman Highway on Tuesday, state police said. 

