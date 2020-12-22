MORGAN TWP
Burglary reported
Between the dates of Dec. 8 and Dec. 11, someone broke into the 2nd Street, Mather home of a Greene County woman and stole prescription medication. State police said the drugs were valued at $60, and there was $100 in damage done to the door.
PERRY TWP
Commercial burglary
An unknown suspect cut several locks, broke a construction trailer glass window and stole $5,200 worth of equipment and construction items from inside the trailer at 139 Locust Ave in Greene County sometime between Dec. 12 and Dec. 14, state police said. The lock and window damage are estimated at a value of $140.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Super 8 robbery
A 39-year-old Brownsville woman attempted to rob a Super 8 hotel on West Main Street on Dec. 5. State police reported the woman entered the hotel and tried to rent a room for the night. While standing at the counter, she asked the manager to remove all the money from the register, and placed a handgun on the counter. The manager contacted state police, and they arrested her.
