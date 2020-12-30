CONNELLSVILLE TWP.
Assault reported
Chelsey Sue Knopsnider, 21, of Connellsville, allegedly rammed the back of her vehicle into a parked vehicle that was occupied by Angelina Critchfield, 22, of Leisenring, and Merle Weimer, 25 of Dunbar Thursday. Police reported Knopsnider was involved in a verbal altercation with the two alleged victims before the incident. Knopsnider is charged with two counts each of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment and one count of criminal mischief. She is out on an unsecured bail of $10,000, awaiting the preliminary hearing for the case, scheduled for Jan. 4
DUNKARD TWP.
Burglary reported
A home on Dazell Street was burglarized Dec. 20 while the homeowners and their children were on an upper floor of the house, according to state police. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction after the crime.
GERMAN TWP
Theft from vehicle
An unknown suspect trespassed onto the property of Patten Fabrycki, 20, of New Salem, sometime between Dec. 23 and Dec. 24 at 239 Hill St., state police said The suspect took three butane lighter refills and a John Deere oil filter from Fabryski’s unlocked truck and fled. The total value stolen is estimated at $33.75.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Vehicle theft
A 2009 silver Buick Lucerne was stolen sometime between Dec. 10 and Dec. 18 from a garage after the suspect entered the basement of the vacant home of Barbara Ankrom, 77, of Pittsburgh, at 293 Adamik Road, state police reported.
MONONGAHELA TWP
Burglary reported
An unknown person entered the home of Frank Daniel, 62, of Greensboro, through an unlocked window between Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 and stole tools, firearms, cash and other items, according to state police. Police reported the suspect also damaged a garage door, valued at $250. The total value of the items and cash stolen is estimated at $2,335.
SOUTH UNION TWP
Theft from vehicle
State police reported multiple tools, valued at a total of $9,060, were stolen out of a vehicle parked on Synergy Drive Thursday morning. The tools, including hydraulic gauges, hose fittings and mud pump clamps, were stolen by three unknown people driving an older model, light colored, two-door Chevy SUV with heavy duty tires, according to police. Anyone with information should contact state police in Uniontown.
