BROWNSVILLE
PFA violation
William Solomon, 36, of Uniontown was charged for allegedly violating a protection-from-abuse order against Heather Yurkovich, 30, of Brownsville at about 11:30 a.m. Nov. 28.
BROWNSVILLE
Cash stolen
Thomas Shingler, 78, of Brownsville reported to state police Nov. 18 someone stole about $1,400 in cash from his Cemetery Road residence while he was in the hospital during the previous week.
BROWNSVILLE
DUI arrest
State police were called to assist another agency at about 5:15 a.m. Nov. 17 when they arrested a 39-year-old Grindstone woman who was reportedly showing signs of impairment while operating a vehicle at Pearl Street and Thornton Alley.
FALLOWFIELD TWP.
One-vehicle accident
State police said driver Joey Pager, 22, of Charleroi lost control of her vehicle and hit a mailbox, fence and tree at 159 Walnut Ridge Road at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.
FAYETTE CITY
Packages stolen
Joel Fox, 31, of Fayette City and Ninette Taylor, 61, of Fayette City reported to state police someone stole packages containing a $585.87 Tampa Bay Bucs helmet signed by Antonio Brown and an $85 Paula Deen chicken fryer from front porches on Main Street Nov. 28.
LUZERNE TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said drivers Brianna M. Williams, 27, of Connellsville and Danny L. Moller, 40, of Cardale collided on Craft Moore Road near Simpson Road at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. Williams was driving with passenger Thomas D. Carter. All three people suffered suspected minor injuries, state police said. They were taken to Uniontown Hospital by Fayette EMS.
