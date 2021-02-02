DUNBAR TWP.
Theft from vehicle
An XDS Black Springfield-Armory .45 ACP gun, valued at $525 was stolen from the vehicle of Mitchell Breakiron, 23, of Dunbar, at 9 Highland Ave. on Jan. 17.
DUNBAR TWP.
Crash reported
State police said Jerrad Crouch, 35, of Acme, fled when they attempted to pull him over on Jan. 19, ultimately crashing into another vehicle. Police said Crouch fled, but was apprehended and faces 24 criminal and traffic-related charges.
HENRY CLAY TWP.
Burglary
State police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a residence/business on National Pike between Nov. 3 and Dec. 13. Items stolen included a clothes dryer, jewelry, a laptop and a sterling silver turkey stuffing spoon. The total value stolen added up to $3,259.
LUZERNE TWP.
Woman charged
Alysha Hixenbaugh, 26, of Merrittstown was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a Jan. 22 search of her home on Walnut Street, according to state police.
MARKLEYSBURG
Theft
State police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from Penn Line between Dec. 14 and Jan. 3.
MONESSEN
Assault alleged
Earl Jacob Soares, 45, of Connellsville, is charged by city police with simple assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and fleeing from police, court records show. Police accuse Soares of slapping Jennifer Fisch and struggling with police about 6:35 a.m. Monday at 99 Pennsylvania Boulevard. District Judge Wayne Vlasic sent him to Westmoreland County jail on $10,000 bond.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft from vehicles
State police responded to thefts from multiple vehicles Jan. 10 on North Gallatin Avenue and Bernard Street. Among the items stolen was a loaded black pistol and two loaded magazines, valued at $500 and a black purse, valued at $200.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft from vehicles
State police responded Jan. 8 to Lexington Avenue for a report of theft of a firearm from an unlocked vehicle and a second report of theft from a separate vehicle.
PERRY TWP.
Man charged
State police said they charged James Malone, 32, of Perryopolis with possession of marijuana following a Jan. 22 traffic stop on Tony Row Road.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Retail theft
A Uniontown woman, 31, and Uniontown man, 32, were arrested on suspicion of shoplifting items from Sally’s Beauty on Walmart Drive on Jan. 6. Items stolen include hair color remover, lash serum, a brush and travel dryer. The total value stolen is $139.
SPRINGHILL TWP.
Assault with pipe
State police said an unidentified person tailgated a Smithfield man Dec. 22, passed him on a solid double yellow line road near 4659 Morgantown Road, blocked the road and exited his vehicle with a pipe. The suspect swung the pipe at Charles McLaughlin, 24, who grabbed the pipe and tossed into the adjacent field and shoved the suspect back. Police said the suspect told McLaughlin he knew where he lived and would come back to kill him. The suspect fled south on Morgantown Road. Police said the suspect has a West Virginia license plate with the number WV-95B346.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Crash reported
State police responded to a crash on Fayette City Road around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 20. They said the driver of the vehicle involved, Richard M. Dudas III, 25, of Belle Vernon, hit a utility pole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.