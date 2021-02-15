CONNELLSVILLE
Man cited
Gage Fisher, 18, of Connellsville, was cited for disorderly conduct after police found him in possession of a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop on Feb. 8, state police reported. A hearing will be scheduled and held at Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty’s office.
CONNELLSVILLE
Hit and run
Police reported they responded to a hit and run accident in the parking lot of Rite Aid Jan. 21. Police identified the driver as David Whalen, 47, of Connellsville. Whalen is charged with accidents involving damage to attended vehicles, along with various traffic violations, police said.
CONNELLSVILLE
Drug offense
Jodie Shane Howell, 47, and Brittany Nicole Koontz, 28, of Connellsville, are charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia after Connellsville Police came to their home on Feb. 5, police reported.
DUNBAR TWP
Man charged
Dalton Bogac, 20, of Greensburg was arrested and charged Jan. 22 for drug possession. Police initiated a traffic stop on his vehicle and detected a strong odor of marijuana inside the vehicle. After searching the vehicle, police said they found marijuana.
FAIRCHANCE BORO
Crash reported
Police reported that a single vehicle crash occurred on Feb. 6 at 135 South Morgantown St. Two men were in a vehicle driving north when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashing it into a utility pole. Both occupants of the vehicle had suspected minor injuries due to the crash but refused EMS transport. Auto Tech towing responded and towed the vehicle from the scene.
REDSTONE TWP
Accidental death
Police reported they are investigating the accidental death of a 35-year-old New Salem man on High Street on Jan. 30.
SOUTH UNION TWP
Retail theft
On Jan. 20, a Uniontown man, 21, stole a gas pressure washer from Lowe’s on Matthew drive, police reported. The pressure washer is valued at $749.
