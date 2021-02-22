CONNELLSVILLE
Man charged
Steve D. Thurmond, 39, of Connellsville faces counts of retail theft, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after he allegedly stole items from the Sheetz in Connellsville and tried to run from city police on Feb. 10.
CONNELLSVILLE
Citation filed
Connellsville police said William E. Orbin, 58, of Connellsville was cited for harassment after he allegedly grabbed a woman by the throat at an East South Street home on Feb. 8.
CONNELLSVILLE
Man cited
William Leasure, 51, of Connellsville was cited for public drunkenness Feb. 15. Connellsville police alleged he caused a disturbance on Fairview Avenue.
CONNELLSVILLE
Theft reported
Connellsville police charged William A. Shaw, 33, of Connellsville with retail theft after he allegedly stole items from Sheetz on Feb. 11.
LUZERNE TWP.
Burglary reported
State police said two televisions were stolen from a Third Street home in Isabella on Dec. 21.
MONONGAHELA TWP.
Theft investigated
State police said a 74-year-old Greensboro woman was scammed and sent money and gift cards to unknown people. Police did not say how much money was stolen.
MONONGAHELA TWP.
Theft reported
State police said tools and other items were stolen from the unoccupied garage of Matthew Holbert, 50, of Greensboro, on Feb. 13.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Crash reported
Edward J. Wood, 22, of Coal Center was uninjured when his car hit a concrete barrier on Interstate 70 around 3 a.m. Feb. 13, state police said.
REDSTONE TWP.
Two cited
State police said Dylan Duritsky, 22, of Fairbank was cited for criminal mischief and Ebony Mills, 25, of Lemont Furnace was cited for harassment after an alleged argument on Fifth Street Jan. 31.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Theft reported
Cathy Patterson, 68, of Prosperity reported two chainsaws were stolen from her yard on Wilman Hill Road between Feb. 6 and 8, according to state police.
WAYNESBURG
Warrant served
State police said Kevin Shields, 38, of Waynesburg was taken into custody following a Feb. 11 traffic stop because he was wanted on an arrest warrant in Monongalia County, West Virginia. Police did not say what the West Virginia charges were.
WHITELEY TWP.
Theft
An unknown suspect stole approximately $60 from the Kirby Road home of Robert Orndoff, 61, of Waynesburg on Feb. 18, state police reported.
