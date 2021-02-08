ALEPPO TWP.
Theft
An ATM machine was recovered by police from 703 Herrods Run Road on Jan. 29, state police reported. An unknown suspect discarded the ATM after forcibly prying the door open. Police said the ATM appeared to have been at the location for several years.
ALEPPO TWP.
Burglary
State police said someone burglarized the 391 Morford Road home of Gregory Visnick, 39, of Delmont, sometime between Jan. 14 and Jan. 28.
BULLSKIN TWP.
Crash reported
A Normalville man, 36, was transported to Frick Hospital for treatment of a minor injury to his knee on Jan. 25, after he crashed his vehicle on Englishman Hill Road due to losing control of his vehicle while he was traveling fast on icy roadways, state police reported.
CONNELLSVILLE
Man charged
Kevin Anthony Curico, 32, of Fairchance, was charged with retail theft, after Connellsville Police allegedly identified him as the man who stole an item from Sheetz at 1002 W. Crawford Ave. on Jan. 28.
CONNELLSVILLE
Woman charged
Kimberly J. Nicholson, 54, of Connellsville, allegedly attempted to stealing an item from the Family Dollar on Jan. 31, Connellsville Police reported. She is charged with retail theft.
CONNELLSVILLE
Woman charged
Krystal Dawn Hall, 30, of Connellsville, is charged with retail theft after she was allegedly seen taking a pack of bubble gum, valued at less than $2, from Sheetz at 1002 W. Crawford Ave., Connellsville Police reported.
CONNELLSVILLE
Two charged
Karisma Miles, 24, and Ambrea Taylor, 26, of Connellsville, were cited for criminal mischief after they allegedly damaged property on South Prospect Street, Connellsville Police reported.
DUNKARD TWP.
Theft from mail
An unknown suspect stole $81 out of a birthday card located in the mailbox of 711 Bobtown Road on Feb. 2, state police said.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Retail theft
State police reported an unknown white male stole two cases of beer from Sheetz at 111 E. Roy Furman Highway on Jan. 31. The investigation is ongoing.
MONONGAHELA TWP.
DUI crash reported
Charges are pending against a 27-year-old Smithfield man arrested for a driving under the influence of alcohol after he allegedly caused a crash that injured him and another person at 1990 S. 88 Road on Jan. 23. State police said the man disregarded a flashing red light signal and struck a vehicle traveling south. Police reported that severe injuries were sustained by both the operator of the other vehicle and the Smithfield man. They were both transported for treatment.
MONONGAHELA TWP.
Theft by deception
A Greensboro girl, 17, reported to police that $1,000 was fraudulently withdrawn from her PNC Bank Account on Jan. 26. The suspect is believed to reside in California, police said.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft
An unknown suspect stole multiple ladders and extension cords, along with a power operated pipe threader from 710 W. Main St. on the evening of Jan. 9 or early morning of Jan. 10. State police said the suspect fled in a black pickup truck. The total amount stolen was valued at more than $4,050.
RICES LANDING
Theft
An unknown suspect stole a tie strap and chair from Henry Neidhardt, 79, at 108 Willis Ave. on Jan. 29, state police reported. The total amount stolen is valued at $50.
RICHHILL TWP.
Burglary
An unknown suspect entered a locked shipping container on 278 W. Roy Furman Highway between Jan. 22 and Jan. 25 and stole a spool of copper wire owned by Burns Drilling from it, state police reported. The wire is valued at $5,000 and the damaged lock is valued at $20.
RICHHILL TWP.
Theft from vehicle
Sometime between Jan. 21 and Jan. 24, someone stole a catalytic converter off a 1997 Jeep, owned by Robert Postlethwaite, 76, of Wind Ridge, at 2240 Aleppo Road, state police reported.
