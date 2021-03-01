BENTLEYVILLE
Man injured
Donald G. Ambler, 47, of Masontown was uninjured when the truck he was driving hit a guiderail on Interstate 70 at 2:16 p.m. Feb. 19.
BROWNSVILLE
Car damaged
State police said someone broke the driver’s side mirror of a vehicle owned by Steven Stephens, 51, of Brownsville on Feb. 17.
BULLSKIN TWP.
Man cited
Glenn Savage, 54, of Normalville was cited for harassment after he allegedly shoved Todd Allen Flack, 46, of Acme on Feb. 12, state police said.
CUMBERLAND TWP.
Woman arrested
State police in Waynesburg said Bridgette Durben, 47, of Smock was charged with DUI following a traffic stop on Route 21 on Feb. 20.
FAIRCHANCE
Theft reported
State police said someone broke the front doors of Sweet Peas on Morgantown Street and stole $400 from a coin gaming machine on Jan. 16.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Man arrested
Jamie McClead, 43, of Mount Morris was arrested on a warrant at a Curry Road home on Feb. 22, according to state police in Waynesburg.
GEORGES TWP.
Theft reported
A crossbow and pellet rifle were stolen from a York Run Road home on Jan. 26, state police reported.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Crash reported
Christopher A. Mort, 34, of Fredericktown was injured when his vehicle hit a telephone pole on Route 88 around 2 p.m. Feb. 20, according to state police in Waynesburg.
MENALLEN TWP.
Theft reported
State police said a printer was stolen from a vehicle parked on West Main Street on Feb. 2. Police said the suspect broke the driver’s side window of the vehicle to steal the printer.
MENALLEN TWP.
Theft reported
Jake Kuhs, 37, of Knox told state police someone stole two computers from a heavy duty logging machine parked at Searights Herbert Road on Feb. 17.
MOUNT PLEASANT TWP.
Theft reported
State police said Katlyn Huss, 27, of Connellsville was charged with theft of a motor vehicle for allegedly taking a vehicle that belonged to Ryan Creek, 32, of Smithton on Jan. 22.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft reported
State police are investigating the theft a handgun from an unlocked vehicle parked on Center Avenue. Police said the theft occurred Jan. 10.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Theft reported
State police said a Lemont Furnace woman reported $400 was stolen from a freezer in her home during a Super Bowl party on Feb. 8.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Man cited
Franklin Whipkey, 38, of Connellsville was cited for disorderly conduct after he allegedly caused a disturbance on a FACT bus on Feb. 19, according to state police.
PERRY TWP.
Theft reported
State police said a man tried to use fake money to pay for gas at the BFS Truck Stop in Greene County on Feb. 21. He was unsuccessful and fled the scene.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Man arrested
Darrell Martin, 41, of South Union Township was charged with strangulation after he allegedly choked a woman at a Tuskeegee Terrace home on Feb. 5.
SPRINGFIELD TWP.
Woman charged
Ruthann Iberl, 48, of Connellsville with charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for allegedly taking a car that did not belong to her on Jan. 13, state police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.