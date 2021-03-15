BULLSKIN TWP.

Crash reported

No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 119 Wednesday, state police reported. The drivers were identified as Frank J. Dopkowski, 58, of Jeanette and Ashley A. Slates, 38, of Greensburg.

CONNELLSVILLE

Two cited

Steven J. Orbin, 37, and William E. Orbin, 58, both of Connellsville were both cited for harassment after an alleged physical confrontation at an East South Street home on March 4, according to Connellsville police.

CONNELLSVILLE

Woman cited

Connellsville police said Nancy Widener, 34, of Connellsville was cited for disorderly conduct and public intoxication on March 3.

CONNELLSVILLE

Theft reported

Kayla D. Smith, 30, of Vanderbilt was charged with retail theft after allegedly taking several items from Sheetz without paying for them, Connellsville police reported.

CONNELLSVILLE

Assault alleged

Connellsville police said David P. Galasso, 53, of Connellsville was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment for an alleged assault on Snyder Street on March 1.

DUNBAR

Damage reported

Marjorie Aultz, 52, of Dunbar reported her mailbox and fence at her Kirk Street home were damaged on March 7, according to state police.

DUNBAR TWP.

Two cited

Aaron Schrock, 33, of Dawson and Kayla Smith, 30, of Scottdale were cited for harassment after an argument on Feb. 11, according to state police.

DUNBAR TWP.

Violation alleged

State police said Blake Logan, 25, of Everson violated a no-contact protection-from-abuse order by contacting Megan Guirelo, 23, of Connellsville on Feb. 5. Logan was charged for the alleged violation.

DUNBAR TWP.

Woman charged

State police said Gabrielle Franks, 19, of Connellsville was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property after allegedly stealing several items from Rural King on March 4.

DUNKARD TWP.

Theft reported

Joseph Danko, 68, of Bobtown reported someone broke into a shed at his home and stole over $1,300 in fishing equipment sometime between 2018 and March 5, state police at Waynesburg said.

DUNKARD TWP.

Woman charged

State police at Waynesburg said Patricia Presock, 42, of Dilliner was charged with violating a protection-from-abuse order on March 1.

GERMAN TWP.

Animal cruelty reported

State police said they are investigating an incident of animal cruelty reported by Justin Butler, 28, of Hibbs on Feb 27.

NORTH UNION TWP.

Attempted theft

State police said someone tried to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Ford of Uniontown between Feb. 28 and March 1.

PERRY TWP.

Man cited

State police said Mark Wyda, 36, of Uniontown was cited for disorderly conduct after allegedly causing a disturbance at Rinnie’s Place on Pittsburgh Road on Feb. 25.

PERRY TWP.

Woman charged

Christine Taylor, 24, of Clairton was charged with possession of crack cocaine following a March 10 traffic stop on Pittsburgh Road, state police said.

POINT MARION

Suspect sought

State police are looking for the driver of a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner who did not stop for troopers attempting to conduct a traffic stop. Police pursued the vehicle, but stopped once the suspect entered West Virginia. The vehicle was located by state police and Monongalia County sheriff’s office unoccupied in the woods.

SOUTH UNION TWP.

Assault reported

A 17-year-old McClellandtown girl was charged with simple assault in juvenile court after allegedly assaulting Karen Cornish, 40, of Uniontown at a Speedway gas station on Jan. 31, state police reported.

SOUTH UNION TWP.

Vehicle damaged

Alan R. Cooley, 49, of Uniontown reported his vehicle was hit while parked in the lot of a township business around 9:15 a.m. March 7, state police said. Cooley’s vehicle sustained minor damage, police said, the driver who hit it has not been identified.

SPRINGHILL TWP.

Theft reported

Anna Frock, 46, of Point Marion reported several items were stolen from her home on Feb. 5, according to state police.

WHARTON TWP.

Burglary reported

State police said someone broke into National Pike Lounge on Feb. 1 and tried to steal a large safe that was bolted to the floor. Police said the floor was torn up in an attempt to steal the safe.

WHARTON TWP.

Forgery investigated

State police said a 51-year-old woman brought a $100 bill into Lady Luck Casino and asked for change. An employee later noticed that the bill was marked “for motion picture purposes.” Police said the woman was located on the gaming floor and said she thought she had received the bill from the casino during one of her prior transactions.

