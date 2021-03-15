BULLSKIN TWP.
Crash reported
No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 119 Wednesday, state police reported. The drivers were identified as Frank J. Dopkowski, 58, of Jeanette and Ashley A. Slates, 38, of Greensburg.
CONNELLSVILLE
Two cited
Steven J. Orbin, 37, and William E. Orbin, 58, both of Connellsville were both cited for harassment after an alleged physical confrontation at an East South Street home on March 4, according to Connellsville police.
CONNELLSVILLE
Woman cited
Connellsville police said Nancy Widener, 34, of Connellsville was cited for disorderly conduct and public intoxication on March 3.
CONNELLSVILLE
Theft reported
Kayla D. Smith, 30, of Vanderbilt was charged with retail theft after allegedly taking several items from Sheetz without paying for them, Connellsville police reported.
CONNELLSVILLE
Assault alleged
Connellsville police said David P. Galasso, 53, of Connellsville was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment for an alleged assault on Snyder Street on March 1.
DUNBAR
Damage reported
Marjorie Aultz, 52, of Dunbar reported her mailbox and fence at her Kirk Street home were damaged on March 7, according to state police.
DUNBAR TWP.
Two cited
Aaron Schrock, 33, of Dawson and Kayla Smith, 30, of Scottdale were cited for harassment after an argument on Feb. 11, according to state police.
DUNBAR TWP.
Violation alleged
State police said Blake Logan, 25, of Everson violated a no-contact protection-from-abuse order by contacting Megan Guirelo, 23, of Connellsville on Feb. 5. Logan was charged for the alleged violation.
DUNBAR TWP.
Woman charged
State police said Gabrielle Franks, 19, of Connellsville was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property after allegedly stealing several items from Rural King on March 4.
DUNKARD TWP.
Theft reported
Joseph Danko, 68, of Bobtown reported someone broke into a shed at his home and stole over $1,300 in fishing equipment sometime between 2018 and March 5, state police at Waynesburg said.
DUNKARD TWP.
Woman charged
State police at Waynesburg said Patricia Presock, 42, of Dilliner was charged with violating a protection-from-abuse order on March 1.
GERMAN TWP.
Animal cruelty reported
State police said they are investigating an incident of animal cruelty reported by Justin Butler, 28, of Hibbs on Feb 27.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Attempted theft
State police said someone tried to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Ford of Uniontown between Feb. 28 and March 1.
PERRY TWP.
Man cited
State police said Mark Wyda, 36, of Uniontown was cited for disorderly conduct after allegedly causing a disturbance at Rinnie’s Place on Pittsburgh Road on Feb. 25.
PERRY TWP.
Woman charged
Christine Taylor, 24, of Clairton was charged with possession of crack cocaine following a March 10 traffic stop on Pittsburgh Road, state police said.
POINT MARION
Suspect sought
State police are looking for the driver of a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner who did not stop for troopers attempting to conduct a traffic stop. Police pursued the vehicle, but stopped once the suspect entered West Virginia. The vehicle was located by state police and Monongalia County sheriff’s office unoccupied in the woods.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Assault reported
A 17-year-old McClellandtown girl was charged with simple assault in juvenile court after allegedly assaulting Karen Cornish, 40, of Uniontown at a Speedway gas station on Jan. 31, state police reported.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Vehicle damaged
Alan R. Cooley, 49, of Uniontown reported his vehicle was hit while parked in the lot of a township business around 9:15 a.m. March 7, state police said. Cooley’s vehicle sustained minor damage, police said, the driver who hit it has not been identified.
SPRINGHILL TWP.
Theft reported
Anna Frock, 46, of Point Marion reported several items were stolen from her home on Feb. 5, according to state police.
WHARTON TWP.
Burglary reported
State police said someone broke into National Pike Lounge on Feb. 1 and tried to steal a large safe that was bolted to the floor. Police said the floor was torn up in an attempt to steal the safe.
WHARTON TWP.
Forgery investigated
State police said a 51-year-old woman brought a $100 bill into Lady Luck Casino and asked for change. An employee later noticed that the bill was marked “for motion picture purposes.” Police said the woman was located on the gaming floor and said she thought she had received the bill from the casino during one of her prior transactions.
