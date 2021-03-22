BROWNSVILLE
Woman charged
Dawn Millholland, 53, of Hibbs was charged with DUI, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Bank Street March 2, according to state police.
BULLSKIN TWP.
Theft reported
State police said a 75-year-old Acme man reported someone fraudulently used his Social Security number to try and file for unemployment. The state's unemployment office notified the man and halted the benefit payment.
CONNELLSVILLE
Man charged
Adam Ray Timms, 23, of Vanderbilt was charged with retail theft for allegedly stealing several items from Sheetz on Feb. 25, Connellsville police said.
CONNELLSVILLE
Public drunkenness citations
Connellsville police cited several people for public drunkenness in unrelated incidents. Those cited include: Joseph D. Logan, 65, of Connellsville on March 9; Justin L. Regish, 38, of Normalville on March 15; and Crystal D. Weimer, 43, of Connellsville on March 8.
CONNELLSVILLE
Man cited
Connellsville police cited Franklin D. Whipkey, 38, of Connellsville for harassment following an alleged fight on 8th Street on March 12.
CONNELLSVILLE
Theft charges filed
Connellsville police charged Brandon R. Isabell, 40, of Connellsville with retail theft after he allegedly stole alcoholic beverages from Sheetz on March 12.
DUNBAR TWP.
Drug charges filed
Anthony Nascimben, 18, of Scottdale was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop on University Drive and Cherry Farm Lane on Feb. 22, state police said.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Burglary reported
State police in Waynesburg are investigating a break-in at a 6th Street home. The resident, who was not identified, told police two PlayStation controllers were stolen.
MORGAN TWP.
Man charged
Virgil McNett, 41, of Mather was charged with simple assault after he allegedly got into a fight with Ashley Lampe, 33, of Mather at a 6th Street home around 9 p.m. March 17.
PERRYOPOLIS
DUI reported
State police said Morgan Smith, 22, of Perryopolis was charged with DUI following a traffic stop March 13 on Pittsburgh Road.
PERRY TWP.
Charges filed
State police said Dakota Brown-Towler, 23, of Belle Vernon was charged with DUI following a traffic stop March 13 on Rehoboth Church Road.
POINT MARION
Theft reported
A Missouri man was charged with theft of a motor vehicle by state police. Jason James, 41, of Eureka allegedly took a vehicle owned by Devon Davis, 33, of Point Marion without permission on Feb. 8.
REDSTONE TWP.
Man arrested
Mark Lint, 48, of Elco was taken into custody during a traffic stop March 12. State police said Lint had an active bench warrant out of Washington County.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Crash reported
Michael R. Hyde, 20, of Bethany, West Virginia, was uninjured when his motorcycle crashed into a ditch on Interstate 79 around 5:45 p.m. March 12, state police at Waynesburg said.
WHITLEY TWP.
Two injured
State police in Waynesburg said two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 at 2:25 p.m. March 12. Police listed the driver of the vehicle as Sheila J. Bozarth, 74, and the passenger as Rudolph J. Bozarth, 76, both of Clarksburg, West Virginia.
