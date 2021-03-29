BROWNSVILLE
Woman assaulted
Kimberly Bender, 20, of Brownsville told state police she was struck in the leg by an Airsoft pellet while standing on Clover Street on March 13.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Damage reported
State police in Waynesburg said Gwen Nicholson, 47, of Carmichaels reported someone damaged a door at a Snow Street location on March 17.
MORGAN TWP.
Man charged
Virgil McNett, 41, of Mather was charged with simple assault after he allegedly got into a physical fight with Ashley Lampe, 33, of Mather on March 17, according to the state police in Waynesburg.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Man charged
State police said Skyler Olson, 19, of Monessen was charged with harassment March 20 for allegedly continuing to message Seriena Winkleblech, 18, of Belle Vernon, despite being asked to stop.
RICES LANDING
Man charged
Marcus Booze, 21, of Crucible was charged with harassment after allegedly shoving and spitting on a 17-year-old girl on March 21, state police in Waynesburg said.
ROSTRAVER TWP.
Drug charges filed
State police said a March 13 traffic stop led to drug charges being filed against Rashawn Ford, 25, of Monessen. Police said Ford had 53 bricks of heroin, three bundles of heroin and a firearm in his vehicle. An additional 150 bricks of heroin, $8,600 in cash and another firearm allegedly belonging to him were seized at an area hotel. Ford was charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two firearms violations.
