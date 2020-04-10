GEORGES TWP.
Identity theft
State police said someone opened a Sprint account in the name of a 27-year-old Smithfield man and racked up a bill of $6,256.72.
GEORGES TWP.
Teen groped
State police charged Kain A. Evans, 25, for allegedly groping a 14-year-old girl inside the Collier Volunteer Fire Department station the night of Feb. 22. Evans also allegedly refused to vacate the property when he was ordered by state police to do so. He is charged with misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and indecent assault and a summary count of harassment.
GERMAN TWP.
Cause of fire undetermined
A state police fire marshal is working to determine the cause of a fire at 450 Footedale Road, which caused $35,000 worth of damage and started in a second-floor bedroom at about 7:20 a.m. March 1 while Huseman was sleeping.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Gun stolen
State police said someone stole a 9-mm Carbine Hi-Point carbine rifle belonging to Michael Schutte, 64, of Perryopolis from his home at 150 Chalfant Drive between noon and 11 p.m. March 24.
MONONGAHELA TWP.
24 tons of gravel stolen
State police said a 42-year-old Dilliner man borrowed a trailer to steal 24 tons of gravel from his employer, Cumberland Contura of Waynesburg, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday at Hunting Hill and Mapletown roads.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Juvenile threatened
Julie Ann Faust, 31, of Lemont Furnace was cited with harassment for allegedly sending 67 text messages to a victim, threatening to harm her juvenile son on March 23.
